हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for Christmas photograph with family

Kaif is not a newcomer in getting trolled, as earlier he was treated in the same manner after he was trolled for playing chess, doing a Surya Namaskar and for supporting the triple talaq verdict.

Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 20:44 PM IST
Comments |
Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for Christmas photograph with family
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Social media doesn't spare anybody – be it an ordinary citizen or a celebrity. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was once more under attack from social media users after he posted a photograph of him celebrating Christmas with his family.

Many of his followers got upset by the photograph and its caption, and began trolling him for allegedly defying Islam.

Kaif is not a newcomer in getting trolled, as earlier he was treated in the same manner after he was trolled for playing chess, doing a Surya Namaskar and for supporting the triple talaq verdict.

Tags:
Mohammad KaifTwitterTrollsports newscricket news
Next
Story

Ishant Sharma is yet to realise his true potential, feels former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad

Trending