Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for Christmas photograph with family

New Delhi: Social media doesn't spare anybody – be it an ordinary citizen or a celebrity. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was once more under attack from social media users after he posted a photograph of him celebrating Christmas with his family.

Merry Christmas ! May there be love and peace. pic.twitter.com/DnZ2g7VTno — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2017

Many of his followers got upset by the photograph and its caption, and began trolling him for allegedly defying Islam.

Bhaijaan mera dil dukh gaya ye post dekhkar delete kariye Aur ye tyohar hum musalmano ka nahi hai iski mubarakh baat bhi dena gunaah e kabira hai — MOHAMMAD Aftab Alam (@AftabAl79667292) December 25, 2017

secular country... Secular people...But think about your religion first.. Before doing this kind of activity. — Md Younus Khan (@Younus21) December 25, 2017

Shame on you — sagir ahmed (@rockstar3817) December 25, 2017

Kaif sir aap musalman hokar merry christmas bol rahe ho sharam aani chahiye aapko iska matlab hota he ki allah ke yanha beta huwa he astaghfirullllah — Ajmal Yunus (@YunusAjmal) December 25, 2017

ikk musalman ho k chrismas manatee huwe sharamm nhi ati apko????? thodaa too khuda se khauff khao kaif bhaiii — Rahim Sheikh (@SheikhRahim_) December 25, 2017

Kaif is not a newcomer in getting trolled, as earlier he was treated in the same manner after he was trolled for playing chess, doing a Surya Namaskar and for supporting the triple talaq verdict.