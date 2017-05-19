close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mohammad Kaif shares his motto, says India is by far the most inclusive and tolerant country

He is regarded as one of the best Indian fielders, and played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs, scoring 624 and 2753 runs respectively.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 19:50
Mohammad Kaif shares his motto, says India is by far the most inclusive and tolerant country

New Delhi: A day after Mohammad Kaif put down a Pakistani troll who tried to provoke him with a derogatory tweet, the Indian cricketer on Friday shared the motto of his life.

The 36-year-old today told ANI that he is proud to be an Indian, and that should be the motto if life for every Indian.

Yesterday, he hailed India's diplomatic victory over Pakistan after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

But he was targeted by Pakistani trollers, with one of them, asking Kaif to remove Mohammad from his name.

A shocked Kaif responded like a true champion, saying he is proud of the name.

He followed it up with another tweet, a brilliant and elaborate one, admitting "India is by far the most inclusive and tolerant country" in the world.

He is regarded as one of the best Indian fielders, and played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs, scoring 624 and 2753 runs respectively.

TAGS

Mohammad KaifPakistani trollIndian cricketerKulbhushan JadhavProud to be an Indiancricket news

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Indian colts earn morale boosting win over fancied Italy in U-17 World Cup preparation
Football

Indian colts earn morale boosting win over fancied Italy in...

WATCH: Livewire Hardik Pandya sets wet Bengaluru on fire with brilliant fielding in IPL Qualifier 2
IPLcricket

WATCH: Livewire Hardik Pandya sets wet Bengaluru on fire wi...

Two undeserving medicos in Rio team? CBI registers preliminary enquiry
Other Sports

Two undeserving medicos in Rio team? CBI registers prelimin...

WADA could lift Russia anti-doping suspension later this year
Other Sports

WADA could lift Russia anti-doping suspension later this ye...

Sports Minister Vijay Goel steps in to rescue sacked footballer CK Vineeth
Football

Sports Minister Vijay Goel steps in to rescue sacked footba...

IPL 2017: Rain threat looms over MI vs KKR match, here&#039;s what happens if Qualifier 2 is washed out
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Rain threat looms over MI vs KKR match, here...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video