Mohammad Kaif shares his motto, says India is by far the most inclusive and tolerant country

New Delhi: A day after Mohammad Kaif put down a Pakistani troll who tried to provoke him with a derogatory tweet, the Indian cricketer on Friday shared the motto of his life.

The 36-year-old today told ANI that he is proud to be an Indian, and that should be the motto if life for every Indian.

Proud to be an Indian, that should be the motto in life: Mohammad Kaif pic.twitter.com/lDc25ojzC7 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 19, 2017

Yesterday, he hailed India's diplomatic victory over Pakistan after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

But he was targeted by Pakistani trollers, with one of them, asking Kaif to remove Mohammad from his name.

A shocked Kaif responded like a true champion, saying he is proud of the name.

He followed it up with another tweet, a brilliant and elaborate one, admitting "India is by far the most inclusive and tolerant country" in the world.

1.Nobody is Thekedaar of any religion.

2. No name is copyrighted by the Thekedaars.

3.India is by far the most inclusive & tolerant country. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 18, 2017

He is regarded as one of the best Indian fielders, and played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs, scoring 624 and 2753 runs respectively.