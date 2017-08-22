Mohammad Kaif welcomes Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq, gets trolled

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif is quite active on social media. He is alos famous for being outspoken when it comes to social matters.

His opinions on variety of issues have evoked mixed emotions in the past. The same was the case when he welcomed Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq on Tuesday.

The apex Court said triple talaq, the Muslim practice that allows men to instantly divorce their wives, is unconstitutional.

Kaif tweeted, "Welcome decision by Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq unconstitutional. Will give Muslim women security. Gender justice is much needed."

Though a majority of the replies he got were positive, a few of his followers were unhappy with the statement.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Tuesday banned triple talaq with immediate effect. Three out of five judges hearing the case have declared triple talaq as 'arbitary' and 'unconstitutional'. The top court also asked the Parliament to bring in the new law to govern the issue.