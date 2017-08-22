close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mohammad Kaif welcomes Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq, gets trolled

The apex Court said triple talaq, the Muslim practice that allows men to instantly divorce their wives, is unconstitutional.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 20:48
Mohammad Kaif welcomes Supreme Court&#039;s verdict on triple talaq, gets trolled
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif is quite active on social media. He is alos famous for being outspoken when it comes to social matters. 

His opinions on variety of issues have evoked mixed emotions in the past. The same was the case when he welcomed Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq on Tuesday.

The apex Court said triple talaq, the Muslim practice that allows men to instantly divorce their wives, is unconstitutional.

Kaif tweeted, "Welcome decision by Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq unconstitutional. Will give Muslim women security. Gender justice is much needed."

Though a majority of the replies he got were positive, a few of his followers were unhappy with the statement.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Tuesday banned triple talaq with immediate effect. Three out of five judges hearing the case have declared triple talaq as 'arbitary' and 'unconstitutional'. The top court also asked the Parliament to bring in the new law to govern the issue. 

TAGS

Mohammad KaifTriple talaqSupreme Courtcricket newsTriple Talaq news

From Zee News

Barcelona to sue Paris Saint-Germain&#039;s Neymar for 8.5 million Euros
Football

Barcelona to sue Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar for 8.5...

Harbhajan Singh responds to irate buyers, takes a dig at MS Dhoni
cricket

Harbhajan Singh responds to irate buyers, takes a dig at MS...

Crying kid in viral clip is Toshi&#039;s niece; singer slams Virat Kohli
cricket

Crying kid in viral clip is Toshi's niece; singer slam...

WATCH: This is what goes into making Virat Kohli&#039;s well-sculpt body
cricket

WATCH: This is what goes into making Virat Kohli's wel...

Kimi Raikkonen signs contract extension with Ferrari for 2018
Other Sports

Kimi Raikkonen signs contract extension with Ferrari for 20...

Anthony Martial tips Manchester United team mate Paul Pogba to win Ballon d&#039;Or soon
Football

Anthony Martial tips Manchester United team mate Paul Pogba...

Virat Kohli averages a whopping 487 in Team India&#039;s successful ODI chases in 2017
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli averages a whopping 487 in Team India's su...

Vijender Singh backs Indian athletes to bag more than one medal at World Championship
Other Sports

Vijender Singh backs Indian athletes to bag more than one m...

Winners of Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand awards announced
Other Sports

Winners of Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand awa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video