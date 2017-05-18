Mohammad Kaif's GENTLE reply to Pakistani troll on Kulbhushan Jadhav row and cricketer's Islamic name will make every Indian proud

New Delhi: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif has, time and again, managed to inspire fellow Indians with his sensible and rational take on matters of national interests.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to hail India's diplomatic win over Pakistan after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Congratulations India.

Thanks to the International Court of Justice , justice has prevailed.#KulbhushanJadhav — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 18, 2017

But the 36-year-old was shocked when a Pakistani troll asked him to ‘Mohammad’ from his name.

Kaif's response, as usual, was not only gentle but also reflects humility.

"Wow ! If I support India's victory , I should remove Mohammad. I am proud of my name. Aamir means "full of life" , you need to get one," he replied.

Wow ! If I support India's victory , I should remove Mohammad. I am proud of my name. Aamir means "full of life" , you need to get one. https://t.co/eJrAqNioA2 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 18, 2017

Early today, a 11-judge bench of ICJ agreed with India that there was urgency in the case, and "Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings."

In its ruling, the top UN court also asked Pakistan to give consular access to Jadhav, rejecting Pakistan's argument that a person convicted of espionage is not entitled to it.