Mohammad Kaif's GENTLE reply to Pakistani troll on Kulbhushan Jadhav row and cricketer's Islamic name will make every Indian proud

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to hail India's diplomatic win over Pakistan after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 21:35
New Delhi: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif has, time and again, managed to inspire fellow Indians with his sensible and rational take on matters of national interests.

But the 36-year-old was shocked when a Pakistani troll asked him to ‘Mohammad’ from his name.

Kaif's response, as usual, was not only gentle but also reflects humility.

"Wow ! If I support India's victory , I should remove Mohammad. I am proud of my name. Aamir means "full of life" , you need to get one," he replied.

Early today, a 11-judge bench of ICJ agreed with India that there was urgency in the case, and "Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings."

In its ruling, the top UN court also asked Pakistan to give consular access to Jadhav, rejecting Pakistan's argument that a person convicted of espionage is not entitled to it.

 

