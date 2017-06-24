Mohammad Nabi thanks BCCI for helping Afghanistan get Test status; hopes to play first 5-day match against India

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 10:42
New Delhi: After Afghanistan accomplished a major achievement by earning the status of a Test playing nation on Thursday, one of their stars Mohammad Nabi thanked BCCI for their support in the process while also hoping his nation plays first Test match against India.

The International Cricket Council voted in London to make Afghanistan, along with Ireland, full members of the organisation, allowing those countries to become part of the elite 12 nations who play test matches.

Speaking to sportstarlive.com, an emotional Nabi said, “This is a dream we have been chasing for years now. And today, we are a Test playing nation.”

“I hope we play our first Test against India. That’s one dream all of us have. It would have been good, if we could take on India in Greater Noida,” Nabi continued.

“We have got huge support from the people of India. The BCCI too has helped us immensely. Without its support, it would have not been possible to reach this stage,” Nabi added while thanking India on how playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been hugely beneficial to them.

“Now, everybody knows us in India and hopefully, things will improve further when we start playing Tests,” the Afghan star further said.

The senior cricketer also revealed that the promotion given by ICC will inspire people of Afghanistan. “This means a lot for the country. With so much happening around, this would at least give them something to look forward to,” Nabi said, in reference to a recent suicide car bomb attack in Kabul that killed 30 people.

The Afghanistan team is supposed to play an exhibition match against the MCC XI at the Lord’s on July 11.

Mohammad Nabi BCCI Afghanistan Ireland India Indian cricket Test cricket cricket news

