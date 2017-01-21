Mohammad Shahzad becomes 1st player ever to score 50s in two different International matches on same day
Shahzad also went past several prominent names in all-time scoring charts of T20Is.
New Delhi: Afghanistan emerged champions of the inaugural Desert T20 tournament which included associate teams - Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands, Oman, Hong Kong and Namibia – following some emphatic performances by star batsman Mohammad Shahzad.
Here are some of the reasons for which Shahzad entered history books.
This was Shahzad’s 12th T20I fifty score, as he stands joint 5th in the standings behind Virat Kohli (16), Chris Gayle (15), Brendon McCullum (15) and Tilakratne Dilshan (14).
Shahzad went past several prominent names in all-time scoring charts of T20Is. He outscored Shoaib Malik (1,548), Mohammad Hafeez (1,614), and JP Duminy (1,654), and is presently just one run behind Virat Kohli (1,657).
Led by former New Zealand great, Brendon McCullum (2,140), Shahzad is further trailing Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,806), Martin Guptill (1,806), Umar Akmal (1,690), and David Warner (1,686).
In Afghanistan's road to trophy, Shahzad also became the first cricketer to score fifties in two separate International matches on the same day – a spectacular feat that completely went unnoticed.
With eight consecutive wins to their name in T20Is, Afghanistan are joint leaders along with England (from 2010-2011) and Ireland (in 2012).
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 2nd ODI in Cuttack
- DNA: Manish Sisodia faces CBI probe over alleged irregularities in 'Talk To AK' programme
- Missed the dance of American President Donald Trump? - Watch it here
- Donald Trump to be sworn in as 45th US President today
- Barack Obama thanks Americans for making him a 'better man'
- WATCH: MS Dhoni asks Jasprit Bumrah to go easy after he hurriedly ran out England skipper Eoin Morgan
- Accused of Muslim-bias on visa applications, Sushma Swaraj hits back
- WATCH: How MS Dhoni saved Yuvraj Singh's wicket with another successful DRS review
- India vs England: After Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar gives Piers Morgan cricketing gyan
- Donald Trump's Inauguration Day: As it happened