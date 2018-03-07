Mohammad Shami dismisses reports of wife alleging domestic violence, adultery

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami has dismissed reports claiming that his wife has accused him of extra-marital affairs and domestic violence. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the pacer said that the reports on his personal life are blatant lies.

He alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to defame him and malign his sporting career.

Hi

I'm Mohammad Shami.

Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai. — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 7, 2018

This came after reports cited posts on unverified Facebook account of Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan, accusing the cricketer of even trying to kill her. According to the posts, Shami and his family members used to torture her.

The posts also mentioned that Shami’s mother and brother used to abuse Hasin Jahan. According to the posts, Shami abused her and beat her up recently after returning from team India’s tour of South Africa.

"I gave him enough time (to rectify mistakes) and tried to calm myself down but instead of accepting his own mistakes, he used to vent his anger on me and even threaten me, asking to keep mum for my own goodwill," said the post.

The account owner of the Facebook page also posted photographs of girls Shami allegedly has physical relationship with, apart from snapshots of WhatsApp chat between the cricketer and others.