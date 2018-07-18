हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami summoned by Kolkata court in case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan

Cricketer Mohammad Shami has been summoned by the Alipore Court in Kolkata in connection with a case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. Hasin had filed a case against Shami and claimed that the Rs 1 lakh cheque that he had given her had bounced and she had no money to pay for the monthly expenses.

Mohammad Shami summoned by Kolkata court in case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan

KOLKATA: Cricketer Mohammad Shami has been summoned by the Alipore Court in Kolkata in connection with a case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. Hasin had filed a case against Shami and claimed that the Rs 1 lakh cheque that he had given her had bounced and she had no money to pay for the monthly expenses.

She had filed a petition against her husband at a Kolkata court and sought a monthly maintenance of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7 lakh as family maintenance while Rs three lakh per month for the child.. Hasin had claimed that he had stopped paying for her daily maintenance. She also filed a case of domestic violence against Shami and his family members. 

On March 8, Hasin had filed a complaint against Shami with the Kolkata Police. A case was registered under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 376 (punishment for rape). Five persons, including Shami, have been booked under bailable sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others.

Hasin had even met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking her support to fight the case against her husband. She later said that while Mamata Banerjee and the police protected her, they supported Shami and not her which is why he was not arrested.

Shami got into more trouble when she complained against him to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and alleged that he had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai. She sent documents related to her complaints to the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai for a probe into the allegations.

The BCCI, however, cleared Shami's central contract after its anti-corruption unit exonerated him of corruption charges levelled by Jahan.

