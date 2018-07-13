हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohammed Shami

Mohammad Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan set to make Bollywood debut

Hasin Jahan had previously accused her cricketer husband of having had extra-marital affairs and now says she is ready for a new innings in her life.

Mohammad Shami&#039;s estranged wife Hasin Jahan set to make Bollywood debut
Amjad Khan and Hasin Jahan. (Courtesy: Facebook)

Hasin Jahan is all set to make her Bollywood debut in a yet-to-be-named movie in which she will play the role of a journalist.

Jahan, wife of Mohammad Shami whom she had accused of cheating and of torturing her, told news agency ANI that she has been offered a role in a film to be directed by Amjad Khan. A former model, Hasin says she considered going back to being in front of the camera after her falling out with Shami. "When I thought about getting back to modelling, I was asked to come to Mumbai. I went there and did some modeling shoots and a short film, post which Amjad (Khan) sir told me about a film," she told ANI.

Jahan also said that shooting for the film could begin by October and that she is excited about the new innings.

Jahan first made news after her very public outburst against husband Shami. She had come out to the press earlier this year and had alleged that her cricketer husband was committing adultery and that he had been with other women on numerous occasions. She had gone on to allege that he and his family had threatened her of dire consequences and even tortured her - both physically and mentally. She would go on to claim that she has proof of Shami's flings and filed a case of domestic violence against him, demanding Rs 10 lakh a month as compensation.

Shami has maintained he is innocent and has refuted all allegations made against him and his family.

Tags:
Mohammed ShamiHasin JahanAmjad Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close