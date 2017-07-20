Mohammad Shami's wife reveals what transpired on night when three youth tried to barge into their house

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, three youth in Kolkata recently tried to barge into the house of ace Indian pacer Mohammad Shami after picking an argument with him.

On Saturday evening, Shami is said to be returning home with his wife when his driver hit a local’s motorbike which was parked near his residence. While a scuffle broke out between the driver and the bike owner, Shami intervened and calmed things down.

However, later in the night, the youth in order to extract revenge, tried to barge into Shami's house with some of his friends. The youth manhandled the gatekeeper and also hurled abuses at him when he tried to stop them.

Shami's wife Hasin Jahan narrated what happened that day.

"When we reached home on Saturday, three cars were already parked in front of our house. Yet, we managed to leave space for other vehicles to pass. But this man picked up an argument. It seemed to have been settled down but they just barged into our house minutes later. They kept kicking on our door for 10 minutes. I am still living in fear and shock. Ever since we came here, we have faced one problem or the other. Though nothing major has happened so far, we do feel insecure," said Hasin Jahan, Shami's wife.

Post the incident, Kolkata police arrested three Jadavpur residents for allegedly threatening cricketer Shami and assaulting his caretaker after an argument over parking.

Shami's neighbours are still in a state of shock considering how an international cricketer was treated in their locality.

"Unruly bikers have turned the Golf Green connector into a horror stretch. This has become a way of life there. Now, even bylanes in Bikramgarh, Katju Nagar, Poddar Nagar and Bapuji Nagar are facing the same problem. If a famous cricketer like Md Shami is not spared, imagine the plight of common people here," shuddered Arunangshu Mukherjee, one of Shami's immediate neighbours at Katju Nagar, was quoted as saying by TOI.