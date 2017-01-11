Mohammed Azharuddin lashes out at Ravi Shastri for excluding Sourav Ganguly from list of best captains

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin has lashed out heavily at Ravi Shastri for excluding Sourav Ganguly's name from his list of India's best captains.

Shastri, who was in line to become Indian cricket team's next coach before losing the top post to Anil Kumble last year, had recently praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a 'dada captain', and rated him ahead of Kapil Dev, Ajit Wadekar and Tiger Pataudi.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Azhar criticised Shastri for his poor choice and said he shouldn't use his personal bias to insult players who have made valuable contribution for Indian cricket.

“It was such a stupid thing to say,” Azhar told HT from Hyderabad, referring to Shastri’s running feud with Sourav Ganguly. “Can’t he see statistics? It doesn’t matter to me what he thinks of people but when Shastri refers to great Indian captains, his personal bias shouldn’t be used to insult those who have contributed more to Indian cricket,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azhar on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for Hyderabad Cricket Association president's post after incumbent Arshad Ayub quit office following the Supreme Court verdict on Lodha committee reforms.

One of the longest serving Indian captain with the distinction of leading India in three successive World Cups (1992, 1996, 1999), Azharuddin was banned for life by the BCCI for his alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal that was unearthed in 2000.

"Problem with Hyderabad was that cricket was not focus. We were second last in Ranji. My basic intention is to see that cricket in Hyderabad flourishes. I really want to do well for cricket. We cannot run the HCA on the whims and fancies of individuals," Azharuddin said after filing his nomination.

"I want to improve cricket at the district level because lot of hardworking players come from districts. We have produced so many great players but now we don't have players in the Indian team. My intention is to work hard for the game of cricket," he added.

Azharuddin fought a long legal battle and got a favourable order by Andhra High Court back in 2011 but BCCI never officially lifted his ban. He never got the pension that former India players are entitled to.

(With PTI inputs)