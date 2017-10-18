Mohammed Shami, Ashok Dinda bowl with nine slip fielders in Ranji Trophy - see pic

New Delhi: In a rarest of rare sights in modern-day cricket, two Indian fast bowlers - Mohammed Shami and Ashok Dinda - operated with nine slip fielders in place in the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Chhattisgarh in Raipur.

Barring the wicketkeeper and bowler, all nine fielders on the field for Bengal were seen standing in the slip cordon as Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 259 in their second innings of the Round-2 encounter.

Bengal, who declared their first innings at 529/7 went on to win the match by an innings and 160 runs.

For Bengal, Ashok Dinda recorded the best match-haul of 10/47 while Shami took 8/105.

Brief Scores

Bengal: 529/7 declared

Chhattisgarh: 110 & 259 (Abhimanyu Chauhan 115, Ashutosh Singh 71; Mohammed Shami 6/61, Ashok Dinda 3/26).