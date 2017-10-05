close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mohammed Shami boost for Bengal in Ranji Trophy opener

Shami has been released from the Indian T20 squad for the Australia series and would be Bengal's key player on a placid Airforce ground track.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 15:22
Mohammed Shami boost for Bengal in Ranji Trophy opener
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Speedster Mohammed Shami's versatility will be skipper Manoj Tiwary's key weapon as Bengal take on Services in a group D opening round encounter of the Ranji Trophy on Friday.

Shami has been released from the Indian T20 squad for the Australia series and would be Bengal's key player on a placid Airforce ground track.

"Having Shami is a big plus for our side. Admitted it's a track where 20 wickets can be difficult but a bowler of Shami's ability gives you that confidence," skipper Tiwary said on the eve of the match.

Shami has had run-ins with injuries but will Tiwary preserve him considering Indian team needs him?

"I am the captain of Bengal team and if I need him to bowl 4 spells, he would have to bowl for the team," Tiwary said.

"Ranji Trophy is serious cricket. We have heard for years that we have the potential to win but we must walk the talk this time."

Bengal will also get the services of Test specialist Wriddhiman Saha and current India A left-hander Sudeep Chatterjee.

With Shreevats Goswami out on India A duty, Anushtup Majumdar will be drafted in for his loopy leg breaks.

The single spinner will be left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik.

The team management is yet to decide between left-arm seamer Kanishk Seth and right-arm slinger Sayan Ghosh.

The Services team will be lead by opener Nakul Verma and on paper, they are real lightweights.

TAGS

Mohammed ShamiRanji TrophyRanji Trophy Bengalcricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Zealand take on confident Turkey
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Zealand take on confident Turkey

Sri Lanka suspend Danushka Gunathilake for breach of discipline
cricket

Sri Lanka suspend Danushka Gunathilake for breach of discip...

Dark horse Mali lock horns with Paraguay in U-17 World Cup
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

Dark horse Mali lock horns with Paraguay in U-17 World Cup

Ranji Trophy: Time to take responsibility, says Delhi captain Ishant Sharma
cricket

Ranji Trophy: Time to take responsibility, says Delhi capta...

FIFA launches Hindi twitter account for U-17 World Cup
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA launches Hindi twitter account for U-17 World Cup

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sports Minister holds final inspection at Delhi&#039;s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sports Minister holds final inspection...

Test stars line up for 84th Ranji Trophy season
cricket

Test stars line up for 84th Ranji Trophy season

Hosts India set to make FIFA WC debut against USA tomorrow
Football

Hosts India set to make FIFA WC debut against USA tomorrow

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Loose ends in crowd safety around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Loose ends in crowd safety around...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video