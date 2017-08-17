close
Mohammed Shami calls current Team India coaching staff as one of the best

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 14:41
Mohammed Shami calls current Team India coaching staff as one of the best
PTI

New Delhi: After the rout 3-0 in Sri Lanka Test series, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami said on Wednesday that the team wants him to continue his excellent form in the upcoming ODI series. Shami took a total of 10 wickets in the three-match series against the Lankans and was the highest wicket-taker among pacers for India. 

Reflecting on his performance in the tour so far, Shami said that the rare 3-0 clean sweep was very good for the team.

 "It's very good to win such a rare series. We will look to continue the momentum and perform well. It's a team effort and we work in a unit. We are like a family and enjoy each other's success.

"There's a good understanding among us. We know each other's strengths," Shami said.

As far as the team understanding is concerned, the speedster was of the opinion that the players in the team have good understanding with each other and they know each other's strengths.

"There's a good understanding among us. We know each other's strengths," Shami said.

When asked about head coach Ravi Shastri, Shami refrained himself from getting into specifics and said, "I've already said the support staff and the team unit is one of the best." Shami has been given rest looking into the hectic calendar ahead.

"I try to give my 100 per cent and work on my strength which is swing and bowling reverse. But at the moment, I will spend time with my family and take rest. Then I will start practice," he concluded.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Mohammed ShamiTeam IndiaRavi ShastriIndia vs Sri Lankacricket news

