Mohammed Shami Probe: The bowler visited Dubai in February, BCCI tells police

Probing allegations of corruption against Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami by his wife Hasin Jahan, the Kolkata Police has been told by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the fast bowler visited Dubai for two days in February - The Indian Express has reported.

The police reportedly wrote to the BCCI asking about Shami's schedule in February when he was not part of India's limited-overs squad touring South Africa.

“We have received a letter from the BCCI which shows that Mohammed Shami was in Dubai on 17th and 18th February. We are investigating other things related to it,” the newspaper quoted Joint CP (crime) Praveen Tripathy as saying.

The police are investigating if Shami was in Dubai for personal reasons or was sponsored by the Indian cricket board. According to the report, a team of Kolkata Police is in Uttar Pradesh probing the case.

“Our team couldn’t meet Shami’s family there. However, his wife Hasin Jahan had alleged that she was given sleeping pills and the family had tried to kill her. Police officials are trying to get in touch with the doctor who apparently treated her to know the truth,” an official told the newspaper.

Hasin has accused Shami of having extra-marital relations with a Pakistani model Alishaba and also mentioned about some money exchange through her between Shami and a businessman named Mohammad Bhai in England.

Alisbha, however, has denied those allegations saying that she is only a fan of Shami.

“Alishba has recently claimed that she is Shami’s fan, which is a big lie," Hasin said. "She had plans to destroy my family life. Would any good character girl check into a hotel and spend time with a married man? But I cannot blame her alone when my husband himself had several extra-marital affairs.”

The BCCI has also questioned Hasin for the match-fixing allegations she has made against Shami.