Mohammed Shami reveals his plans on upcoming Australia series

New Delhi: India and Australia will be locked in an ODI series on Indian soil starting Sunday. In what will be a five-match series, Mohammed Shami will have the task of leading the Indian attack.

For long now, seam bowling has been considered India’s weakness but the Indian pace men often come in their own and raise their game when playing on home soil. India have a bunch of pacers who will have their task cut out against a strong batting line-up on good batting surfaces.

Shami meanwhile has chalked up some strategy which he wants to effectively implement against top Australians like rival skipper Steve Smith and senior batsman David Warner.

“We have some plans for each of their batsmen, (especially Smith and Warner). There’s always some new plan in place. The key is about executing it on the field,” Shami told reporters at the Eden Gardens on the sidelines of the Bengal Ranji team’s training session.

Recalled to India side for the first three ODIs against Australia, Shami is excited to play his maiden one-dayer at the Eden Gardens, the venue for the second match of the series on September 21. “It’s a matter of pride to play an ODI at my home ground. I hope to make it count and deliver for my team,” Shami, who last played an ODI against West Indies in July, said. (With PTI inputs)