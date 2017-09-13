close
Mohammed Shami slams social media bigots

He and his wife have been targeted multiple times with lewd, unnecessary comments by several Twitter users.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 20:05
Mohammed Shami slams social media bigots
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Time and again, a reticent Mohammed Shami has been subjected to barrage negative criticism on social media. But India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami finally spoke out against the bigots.

“These things happen because of the lack of education. Relating someone’s success to his caste and religion is unnecessary,” Shami told India TV.

He and his wife have been targeted multiple times with lewd, unnecessary comments by several Twitter users.

Last month, Shami was trolled when he posted a picture of a Sri Lankan outing with teammates at the Ashok Vatika during the ongoing tour where the Indian team is engrossed in a bilateral battle.

Before that, he became a victim after he posted pictures of his wife during their daughter's second birthday celebrations.

“I also feel that these people, who get jealous of other people’s success and happiness, are jobless. They just want to get featured in the media and look to gain some cheap fame. I don’t give value to such things because I know very well what I have to do and what I have to say,” he said.

Regarded as one of India's best ever pacers, Shami has played 25 Tests, 49 ODIs and seven T20Is, taking 86, 91 and eight wickets respectively.

Mohammed Shamisocial media trollIndia cricketcricket news

