Mohammed Shami supports Virat Kohli's rotation policy

New Delhi: Captain Virat Kohli's rotation policy has received the backing from premier pacer Mohammed Shami. The injury-prone bowler on Friday said that he has benefited from it.

"I fully support Kohli's rotation policy. It gives rest to players like me to get ready not only for Tests but across all formats," Shami said.

Shami was part of India's five-match ODI series against Australia and featured in the Bengaluru ODI where he returned wicketless.

But the experienced bowler helped Bengal beat Chhattisgarh in their Ranji Trophy by taking eight wickets in their Group D match.

India are currently taking on New Zealand in a home limited-overs series, with the third and final ODI match scheduled to Sunday (October 29) in Kanpur. It's tied now 1-1.

The ODI series will be followed by another three-match T20I series.

Shami is not part of the limited-overs sides but will make a return in the Lanka series.