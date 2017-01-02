Mohammed Shami trolls bigots with another beautiful picture with wife Hasin Jahan

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who faced severe criticism for a picture posted on Facebook along with wife Hasin Jahan, has come back to show bigots that he remains unaffected with the criticism by posting another beautiful picture.

Here's Shami's latest picture with his wife:-

Na Sathi Hai Na Hamara Hai Koi Na Kisi Ke Hum Na Hamara Hai KoiPar Apko Dekh Kar Keh Sakte Hain Ek Pyarasa humsafar hai Koi Happy new Year pic.twitter.com/YzBJmkiqha — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 31, 2016

Doning the avatar of a poet, Shami blew trolls apart in poetic fashion.

"Na Sathi Hai Na Hamara Hai Koi Na Kisi Ke Hum Na Hamara Hai KoiPar Apko Dekh Kar Keh Sakte Hain Ek Pyarasa humsafar hai Koi Happy new Year," tweeted the Indian seamer.

Few dogmatic people, having not learnt their lesson, criticized Shami yet again.

1. "@MdShami11 Even the Rajput woman have "Haya" and "Parda" !! But u showing off your wives beauty to get some money !! Shame on u"

2. @MdShami11 Wife and money are supposed to be hidden and not to be shown off. Think about the world above.

3. @MdShami11 ...thora v to sharm kro yar....public m is trh....jo v krna h parde m kro.....​

And there were those who supported Shami for being bold against social media dogmatism.

1. @MdShami11 More burnol to haters! Keep rocking Shami! Happy New Year!

2. @MdShami11 she's a stunner. All the best to both of you!

3. @MdShami11 allah aap ki jodi salamat rakhe....ameen

4. @MdShami11 you are a real Stud. Don't bother about Donkeys... God bless you and a happy new year,bro.