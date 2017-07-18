close
Mohammed Shami's apartment's caretaker manhandled, three arrested by Kolkata police

Kolkata police have arrested three men for allegedly assaulting the caretaker of ace Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's apartment.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 10:07
New Delhi: Kolkata police have arrested three men for allegedly assaulting the caretaker of ace Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's apartment.

On Saturday evening, Shami is said to be returning home with his wife when his driver hit a local’s motorbike which was parked near his residence. While a scuffle broke out between the driver and the bike owner, Shami intervened and calmed things down.

However, later in the night, the youth in order to extract revenge, tried to barge into Shami's house with some of his friends. The youth manhandled the gatekeeper and also hurled abuses at him when he tried to stop them.

A complaint was filed on Sunday night and the three accused were arrested by the local police.

The accused were presented before the Alipore Court on Monday.

