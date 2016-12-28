Mohammed Shami's father slams moral policing, says they know what Islam says
New Delhi: Mohammed Shami's father Touseef has said that the social media trolling on his son is a "well planned strategy", and requested all Indians to "continue to support" the pacer.
"This is a well planned strategy to harass him. Appeal to all Indians to continue to support him...We know what Islam says, we don’t need anyone’s unsolicited advice,” Touseef was quoted as saying by The Financial Express.
India's pace spearhead had become a victim of moral policing on social media after he posted a picture with his wife Haseen Jahan.
Some people people found Jahan's dress unacceptable for a Muslim, and demanded that she covered herself completely.
Celebrities from all walks of life came out to voice their support for India pacer.
From poet and songwriter Javed Akhtar to former cricketer Mohammed Kaif, all jumped to the Bengal pacer`s defence after a post on Sunday night titled "beautiful moments" attracted shameful remarks as his wife was seen wearing a sleeveless dress.
Earlier, Tennis star and world No 1 women`s doubles player Sania Mirza had earlier faced attacks over her dress.
In 2005, a cleric issued a fatwa (edict), ordering the then 18-year-old to stop wearing `indecent` clothes and instead be covered from head-to-toe while playing.
The Indian seamer, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation for right knee soreness after missing the last two Tests against England, had posted the photograph on December 23.
