Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan accused of attacking media person

New delhi: Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday was accused of attacking a media personnel. Jahan, who recently alleaged her husband and India pacer Shami on charges pertaining to domestic violence and adultery, lost her cool when a set of media journalists and camera personnel followed her near a school in Kolkata.

According to an India Today report, Jahan allegedly broke a camera and was seen shouting at a journalist. The channel had put a video in which it is could be seen that Jahan had an altercation with a media person in a car but there were no signs of physical altercation.