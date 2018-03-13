हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan accused of attacking media person

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 13, 2018, 17:59 PM IST
New delhi: Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday was accused of attacking a media personnel. Jahan, who recently alleaged her husband and India pacer Shami on charges pertaining to domestic violence and adultery, lost her cool when a set of media journalists and camera personnel followed her near a school in Kolkata. 

According to an India Today report, Jahan allegedly broke a camera and was seen shouting at a journalist. The channel had put a video in which it is could be seen that Jahan had an altercation with a media person in a car but there were no signs of physical altercation.

 

