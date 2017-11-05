Mohammed Siraj will learn from his mistakes and improve, says Jasprit Bumrah

New Delhi: Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has backed debutant Mohammed Siraj to learn from his mistakes and come good in future after he received a hammering from New Zealand batsmen in the second T20I in Rajkot on Saturday.

Bumrah expects the 23-year-old to come back and improve in the next game he plays.

"It's okay, it was his first game. On a difficult wicket, it's always difficult (to bowl). He's coming into the new team, so it takes time for a bowler to adjust. He'll learn," said Bumrah after New Zealand registered a 40-run win to level the three-match series 1-1.

"As a bowler when you get hit, you learn a lot. So I think after this experience he’ll be a better bowler when he comes into the next match," he added.

Bumrah returned with figures of 0-23 even though New Zealand scored a huge 196/2 with Colin Munro top-scoring with a knock of 109 not out.

Bumrah was spotted conversing with Siraj during the latter’s spell.

"I was just saying that as a bowler when you get hit, you learn. It’s difficult because as a bowler, on this wicket, it was challenging and for a new guy to come in against such opposition it’s difficult," he said.

"I was just trying to give him confidence, that it’s ok, every bowler goes for runs, you get hit. But this is how you’ll learn and you’ll come back, so I’m sure that whenever he plays more, he’ll be better than before. I think he’ll be better in the next match," said Bumrah.