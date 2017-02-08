Mohit Ahlawat unsure whether triple ton will land him an IPL contract

New Delhi: Delhi batsman Mohit Ahlawat, who has taken the cricket fraternity by storm by scoring a triple century in a T20 match, is not sure whether the incredible innings will help him in getting a contract for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mohit smashed record books as he hammered unbeaten 300 runs off 72 balls while playing for Maavi XI against Friends XI in the Friends Premier League.

ALSO READ: India's Mohit Ahlawat becomes first triple centurion in T20 cricket

Speaking to ABP Live, the 21-year-old said even though he has put his name for the auction, he isn't very sure about being picked by one of the franchises.

"Yes, I have put my name in IPL auction but I am not sure if this knock will help make people notice me," he said.

Here is the scorecard of Mohit's knock:

Scorecard of Delhi's Mohit Ahlawat's 300 runs in a T20 match. @mohanstatsman pic.twitter.com/RM2AbldY4S — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 7, 2017

Mohit's feat becomes even more special considering no player has ever scored a double hundred in the professional T20 format, with West Indian batsman Chris Gayle coming the closest with his knock of 175 runs in 66 balls in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The previous best at any level in T20 cricket overall was by a Sri Lankan player named Dhanuka Pathirana. He had registered 277 off 72 balls.