Mohit Ahlawat's triple ton in T20: Here's the truth about the 72-ball 302 knock

New Delhi: Delhi batsman Mohit Ahlawat won massive praise from cricket fraternity after becoming the first batsman in the world to score a triple century in world cricket in T20s. The 21-year-old also received a call from Delhi Daredevils, who invited him for a trial ahead of the auction for the tenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

While the youngster's sensational knock is being lauded all over the world, not many are aware about the details of the small ground where he achieved the feat.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Mohit's innings came against a bowling attack, which comprised local bowlers, who were smashed all over the Lalita Park – the venue of the match.

Here are some of the facts to know about the ground and Mohit's knock:

The size of Lalita Park can be ascertained from the fact that five such venues can be fitted in the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

There is a 25-yard boundary behind the batsman, which makes it easy for him to hit sixes.

Ahmed Ali, who has played on this ground for a local club, told the newspaper that even an average batsman can hit a century at Lalita Park, given the size of the ground.

Friends Premier League, which is an initiative by the area’s enthusiastic youth, isn’t even recognised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association.

Cricket fans will be surprised to know that prior to his record knock, Mohit scored five runs from as many Ranji matches for Delhi.

While Mohit's life has undoubtedly changed after his 72-ball 300, it remains to be seen whether the batsman can go on to prove himself at tougher challenges.