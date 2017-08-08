close
Mohommad Kaif posts beautiful message for Raksha Bandhan, fans fear fatwa might be issued for tweeting so

Kaif had posted a message suggesting we all should treat every woman the way we want our sister to be treated.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 12:59
New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has often been criticised on social media websites, be it for uploading pictures of him doing Surya Namaskar or something as simple as playing chess with son. As he posted  a tweet on the subject of Raksha Bandhan, fans started fearing a fatwa may be issued against him for doing so.

"Treat every woman the way you would want your sister to be treated. #RakshaBandhan greetings to all," Kaif had tweeted.

One of the followers even replied to Kaif's tweet saying to tweet about Raksha Bandhan is also 'haram' in Islam.

Many of Kaif's fans even feared that a fatwa may be issued against him for tweeted about a Hindu festival.

Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag were some of the cricketing celebrities to post pictures with their sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Mohammad Kaif Raksha Bandhan bigotry Twitter Islam cricket news

