Mohommad Kaif posts beautiful message for Raksha Bandhan, fans fear fatwa might be issued for tweeting so

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has often been criticised on social media websites, be it for uploading pictures of him doing Surya Namaskar or something as simple as playing chess with son. As he posted a tweet on the subject of Raksha Bandhan, fans started fearing a fatwa may be issued against him for doing so.

"Treat every woman the way you would want your sister to be treated. #RakshaBandhan greetings to all," Kaif had tweeted.

Treat every woman the way you would want your sister to be treated. #RakshaBandhan greetings to all. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 7, 2017

One of the followers even replied to Kaif's tweet saying to tweet about Raksha Bandhan is also 'haram' in Islam.

Many of Kaif's fans even feared that a fatwa may be issued against him for tweeted about a Hindu festival.

Hope this time no fatwa on u:)))) — Yogesh (@reply2garg_garg) August 7, 2017

Be ready.. For fatwa.. Islam m yeh bhi haram hoga!! — Shelly Vashisth (@shelly97112) August 7, 2017

thnx sir...but

मुझे डर है कि कल को कही कोई आपके खिलाफ फतवा न निकाल दे। — Vaibhav Singh (@Vaibhav555manu) August 7, 2017

kuch jaahil to aise hai ke iska tweet dekhkr kh rhe hai ke av remember krengee..isse phle nhi tha kya remember kisiko — V (@Jaihindkehindu) August 7, 2017

Islam mein yeh bhi ban hai — Gotham (@MuhMein_LeLe) August 7, 2017

Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag were some of the cricketing celebrities to post pictures with their sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.