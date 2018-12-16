हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monkeygate: Harbhajan Singh completely denies recent claims by Andrew Symonds

Symonds stated that Harbhajan had apologised with tears in his eyes when the duo were reunited ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2011 where they featured for the Mumbai Indians. 

Monkeygate: Harbhajan Singh completely denies recent claims by Andrew Symonds
Image Credits: Reuters

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media to deny the recent claims made by Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds about the infamous ‘monkeygate’ incident during an interview with Fox Sports. 

The 2008 Sydney Test between India and Australia had witnessed the Indian cricketer being accused of calling Symonds a monkey resulting in a three-Test ban. The ban however was not executed later on when the visitors threatened to pull out midway from the away series. 

However, the Indian cricketer has completely denied any such incident via his personal Twitter account.

“WHEN DID THAT HAPPEN???. BROKE DOWN???? WHAT FOR???,” read the Tweet. 

“We go to a very wealthy man’s place for a barbecue, drinks and dinner one night and the whole team’s there and he had guests there, and Harbhajan said ‘mate, can I speak to you for a minute out in the garden out the front?’ said Symonds during the interview.

“He goes, ‘look, I’ve got to say sorry to you for what I did to you in Sydney. I apologise, I hope I didn’t cause you, your family, your friends too much harm and I really apologise for what I said, I shouldn’t have said it.’

“And he actually broke down crying, and I could just see that was a huge weight off his shoulders, he had to get rid of it. We shook hands and I gave him a hug and said ‘mate, it’s all good. It’s dealt with," concluded the Australian all-rounder. 

