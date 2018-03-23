Morne Morkel becomes fifth South African bowler to take 300 Test wickets

Morne Morkel became the fifth South African bowler to take 300 Test wickets during day two of the third Test against Australia at Cape Town on Friday.

With the wicket of Shaun Marsh for 26 in the second session, he joined the elite group of Allan Donald (330), Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390) and Dale Steyn (419) to take 300 wickets.

The ongoing series is Morkel's last assignment in international cricket. After taking three wickets in the first Test he was dropped for the second game in Port Elizabeth, with Lungi Ngidi replacing him.

With Ngidi suffering a toe injury ahead of the Cape Town Test, the Proteas had to bring Morkel back. And so far he has been brilliant!

"Cricket is what I love," Morne told reporters at a press conference ahead of the Test series.

"Playing for the Proteas is something very special (but) family comes first," he added.

Talking about his favourite moments in Test cricket, the 33-year-old lanky pacer said: "When I made my debut in 2006 against India was very special.

"Becoming the No.1 Test team, beating Australia in Australia, England in England, so many right now running through my mind."

Australia went into tea at 150/5 in reply to South Africa's 311.