Morne Morkel extends unwanted World record of most wickets overturned by no balls

Earlier this July, Morkel took his tally to 13 by bowling England all-rounder Ben Stokes of a no-ball in South Africa's 211-run first Test defeat at Lord's.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 19:16
Morne Morkel extends unwanted World record of most wickets overturned by no balls
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: South Africa pacer Morne Morkel on Sunday extended the unwanted record for the most Test wickets overturned by no-balls during Day 4's play of the first Test against Bangladesh at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Morkel, 32, sent Rahim's wickets flying with a deadly inswinger, but he found himself overstepping to give Bangladesh captain a second life.

That happened off the second ball of the third over, and the right-arm pacer had just removed Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque in the innings' first over.

Earlier this July, Morkel took his tally to 13 by bowling England all-rounder Ben Stokes of a no-ball in South Africa's 211-run first Test defeat at Lord's.

Then, he had said that, "It's not going to end my career," the 32-year-old also told reporters in Nottingham on Wednesday.

"It's 13, yes - world record.

"Somebody needs to hold it. It's 13 wickets I'd like to have in the bank, but it wasn't meant to be.

"It's part of the game. (England) also bowled a couple of no-balls that could have easily taken a wicket."

Preoteas took a 176-run first innings lead after bowling out Bangladesh for 320. Put into bat first, Dean Elgar (199) and Hashim Amla (137) helped the home side declared at 496/3.

Morne MorkelSouth Africa vs BangaldeshMushfiqur RahimBen stokesNo Ballcricket news

