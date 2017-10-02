close
Morne Morkel faces six weeks out with abdominal tear

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 23:58
Reuters

North West Province: South African fast bowler Morne Morkel is likely to be out of action for up to six weeks with an abdominal tear, team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee said on Monday.

Morkel`s injury adds to a long list of injured South African fast bowlers, with Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Chris Morris already out of action for extended periods.

Moosajee was speaking after South Africa wrapped up a 333-run victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, the first of a scheduled ten Tests during the home season.

He said that a scan had revealed that Morkel suffered a grade two abdominal tear during the match and would be sidelined for between four and six weeks.

Morkel left the field after bowling 5.2 overs on Sunday`s fourth day of play, during which he took the first two of three Bangladesh wickets which fell before the close.

Dane Paterson has replaced Morkel in the South African squad for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Paterson, 28, plays for the Cape Cobras and has played for South Africa in four Twenty20 internationals. He toured England with the South Africa A team earlier this year and took seven for 27 in a first-class match against Hampshire.

