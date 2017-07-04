close
Move over Disha Patani, 'run-machine' Smriti Mandhana is youngsters' new national crush

Smriti has so far made 198 runs in 3 matches for the Indian cricket team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 20:19
Move over Disha Patani, 'run-machine' Smriti Mandhana is youngsters' new national crush

New Delhi: Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana has been in phenomenal form in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 season, notching up match-winning performances that have drawn praise from some of the greats of the game.

The left-handed batter has often been compared with Indian men's team opener Shikhar Dhawan because of the resemblance in their batting styles, but some others have compared her with Bollywood actress Disha Patani and have even labelled her as the new national crush, a title earlier given to Disha.

Here's a proof that Smriti has become one of the most talked about topic on Twitter:-

Smriti and Team India face Sri Lanka on July 5 in the ICC Women's World Cup.

TAGS

Smriti MandhanaDisha PataniWomen's World CupTwitterNational crushIndian women's team

