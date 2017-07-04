Move over Disha Patani, 'run-machine' Smriti Mandhana is youngsters' new national crush

New Delhi: Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana has been in phenomenal form in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 season, notching up match-winning performances that have drawn praise from some of the greats of the game.

The left-handed batter has often been compared with Indian men's team opener Shikhar Dhawan because of the resemblance in their batting styles, but some others have compared her with Bollywood actress Disha Patani and have even labelled her as the new national crush, a title earlier given to Disha.

Here's a proof that Smriti has become one of the most talked about topic on Twitter:-

Admit it that Smriti mandhana has became the new national crush of India #INDvPAK #SmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/geJn5KcyY0 — Anonymous (@Anonymu06393546) July 3, 2017

Smriti and Team India face Sri Lanka on July 5 in the ICC Women's World Cup.