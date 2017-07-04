Move over Disha Patani, 'run-machine' Smriti Mandhana is youngsters' new national crush
Smriti has so far made 198 runs in 3 matches for the Indian cricket team.
New Delhi: Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana has been in phenomenal form in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 season, notching up match-winning performances that have drawn praise from some of the greats of the game.
The left-handed batter has often been compared with Indian men's team opener Shikhar Dhawan because of the resemblance in their batting styles, but some others have compared her with Bollywood actress Disha Patani and have even labelled her as the new national crush, a title earlier given to Disha.
Here's a proof that Smriti has become one of the most talked about topic on Twitter:-
Sorry #dishapatani am also switching my #crush #SmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/3qXiVj7dFC
— S@chin Tidke (@sachintidke2) July 4, 2017
Admit it that Smriti mandhana has became the new national crush of India #INDvPAK #SmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/geJn5KcyY0
— Anonymous (@Anonymu06393546) July 3, 2017
Crush update #SmritiMandhana #Womancricket #IndianTeam pic.twitter.com/pCDAh9jP6q
— Mokkaengineer (@Mokka_engineer) July 1, 2017
Admit it... She's the national Crush now beating Disha Patani!!!#INDvPAK #SmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/f6Ipyy7ZC9
— Trendz Now (@TrendzNowYT) July 2, 2017
Right NoW
India NeW Crush
Smriti Mandhana #INDvPAK #PakvInd #INDWvPAKW #ICCWomensWorldCup @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/6iyWi4nteV
— Troll Master (@imTrollmaster) July 2, 2017
Smriti Mandhana New Crush of India
Must Watch this Cute Video
https://t.co/I1N8ySKmSN#SmritiMandhana #WomensWorldCup @mandhana_smriti
— Viral Freak (@SVFreak) July 4, 2017
Smriti and Team India face Sri Lanka on July 5 in the ICC Women's World Cup.