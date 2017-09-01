MS Dhoni 300 Not Out: Bollywood celebrates Captain Cool's landmark match in style

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the sixth Indian player to play 300 ODI matches during yesterday's 168-run win over Sri Lanka in Colombo. The former captain made occassion a memorable one by playing an unbeaten knock of 49 runs and also taking three catches.

Indians from all walks of life congratulated the 36-year-old before and after the match. Bollywood stars to join the nation in hailing Dhoni's ever-lasting presence. Here are some of the tweets posted by stars from the tinsel town:

Anil Kapoor, who himself is regarded as one of the evergreen actors, hailed Kohli and Rohit Sharma's batting exploits, but went a setp further to call Dhoni a living legend.

His daughter, Sonam also took the opportunity to share her delights on seeing Dhoni continue perform at the highest level.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who essayed the role of Dhoni in the cricketer's biopic, said that the Ranchi man is "A true patriot, master cricketer and a wonderful human."

Humara Mann kehta he ye itne me se khush hone Wala nahin he.A true patriot,master cricketer & a wonderful human. Congratulations #Dhoni300 https://t.co/ys5wZGa0YC — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 31, 2017

Batting first, India set Lanka a massive target of 376 runs, but the hosts once again failed to pose a fight with the hosts winning by 168 runs. The win helped India take a 4-0 lead in the series.

The fifth and final match will be played on Sunday (Septemver 3) at the same venue. India had previously won the three-match Test series 3-0. The tour will culminate with the lone T20I on September 6 at Colombo.