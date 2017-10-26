MS Dhoni 7th Indian to hit 750 fours in ODI cricket

New Delhi: When MS Dhoni hit first of the three boundaries in his knock of 18 in India's second ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, he became the seventh Indian to hit 750 or more fours in one-day internationals.

Dhoni remained not out on 18 in India's six-wicket win, and with his three fours in the knock, the former India captain's tally of boundaries in ODIs stood at 752.

The list is headed by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who ended his career with a mind-boggling 2016 ODI boundaries, which is also a world record.

Dhoni has so far scored 9801 runs in 265 innings spread across 308 ODIs, including 10 centuries and 66 fifties. His batting average reads a staggering 51.86 with a strike rate of 88.46.

Here are the stats from India's win against New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday:

1. MS Dhoni is now the seventh Indian to have hit 750 or more fours in one-day internationals

2. India have recorded their 50th win out of 100 ODIs played vs New Zealand (Lost 44, Tied 1 and NR 5) - success % 53.15.

3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/45) has recorded his best bowling figures vs New Zealand in ODIs, eclipsing the 1 for 38 at Napier on January 19, 2014.

4. Kumar has got his fourth Man of the Match award in ODIs - his first vs New Zealand. The said Man of the Match award is his first on Indian soil in ODIs.

5. Indian fast bowlers captured six wickets - 3 by Kumar, 2 by Bumrah and one by Hardik Pandya. The last occasion when Indian fast bowlers bagged six wickets or more in an ODI in India was - eight wickets vs Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 13, 2014 - 4 for 34 by Dhawal Kulkarni; 2 for 38 by Umesh Yadav & 2 for 55 by Stuart Binny.

6. Tim Southee has captured Rohit Sharma's wicket five times. Only Sri Lankan Angelo Matthews has bagged his wicket most often than Southee - 7 times in 27 ODIs.

7. Dinesh Karthik has posted his ninth fifty - 64 not out off 92 balls.

8. The aforesaid knock is his second highest in ODIs on Indian soil next only to his career-best 79 vs South Africa at Gwalior on February 24, 2010.

9. In a winning cause, Karthik is averaging 41.24 - his tally being 1031 in 39 innings, including nine fifties. His all nine fifty-plus innings resulted in Indian victories in ODIs.

10. Trent Boult (10-0-54-0) went wicketless against India in ODIs for the second time - the first instance being 10-0- 73-0 at Mohali on October 23, 2016.

11. Shikhar Dhawan's excellent innings of 68 off 84 balls is his first half century in six ODIs vs New Zealand.

12. Overall, the above innings is his 22nd fifty in ODIs.

13. In the course of his match-winning knock, he became the 23rd batsman to complete 1,000 runs for India in ODIs in India - his aggregate being 1045 (ave. 43.54) in 25 matches, including three centuries and 7 fifties.

14. Henry Nicholls (42) has posted his highest score in a losing cause in ODIs.

(Stats by: PTI)