close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

MS Dhoni acted in a Bollywood movie that hardly anyone knows about!

Fans came to know about the fact after Dhoni shared this piece of news in the short video.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 17:46
MS Dhoni acted in a Bollywood movie that hardly anyone knows about!

New Delhi: The biopic on the life of India's most successful captain, MS Dhoni, was arguably one of the most awaited movies of 2016. With many considering MS Dhoni: The Untold Story the first instance of Mahi's name being linked with a Bollywood movie are in for a shock.

A 2010 movie, Hook Ya Crook, had Dhoni as one of the actors. The same has been confirmed on IMDB and the following video in which Dhoni is engaged in a Q&A round with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Hook Ya Crook IMDB

Fans came to know about the fact after Dhoni shared this piece of news in the short video.

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 17:44

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.