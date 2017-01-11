MS Dhoni acted in a Bollywood movie that hardly anyone knows about!
Fans came to know about the fact after Dhoni shared this piece of news in the short video.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 17:46
New Delhi: The biopic on the life of India's most successful captain, MS Dhoni, was arguably one of the most awaited movies of 2016. With many considering MS Dhoni: The Untold Story the first instance of Mahi's name being linked with a Bollywood movie are in for a shock.
A 2010 movie, Hook Ya Crook, had Dhoni as one of the actors. The same has been confirmed on IMDB and the following video in which Dhoni is engaged in a Q&A round with Sushant Singh Rajput.
First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 17:44
