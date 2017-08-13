MS Dhoni an honest man, deserves to end career on his own terms: Mike Hussey

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's career in limited overs cricket has been in debates for quite some time. While many believe that the former India captain should call times on his career, former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey is of the opinion that Mahi deserved to bow out on his own terms.

Hussey, who played with Dhoni during his time with the Chennai Super Kings, was back in the city for a commentary stint in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Mr. Cricket addressed several topics in an interview with Cricbuzz, including his view on MSD's future.

"MS deserves to go out on his own terms. If he believes he can play the next World Cup, who is to doubt him? He is a very modest and honest man. If he thinks he cannot contribute to India's cause in the World Cup, I don't think he will be there," said Hussey.

Hussey cited Dhoni's fitness as one of the reasons why he can still continue playing despite being 36 years old.

"At 36, he is still one of the fittest players. He knows his game and he looks after his body well. So he knows when to call it quits," he added.

Hussey also gave his opinion on captaincy similarities between Virat Kohli and Aussie great Ricky Ponting, both of who are known for their aggressive-styled leadership.

"I have always enjoyed Kohli's captaincy. He has got this great will to win and I can see parallels of Ricky Ponting's captaincy in Kohli. Ponting was always hungry for success and would keep pushing his team."

Ponting also compared Kohli captaincy styles with Dhoni, saying it's good that the former doesn't follow the latter's methods.

"MS Dhoni was a wonderful captain and it was always going to be a challenge for Kohli to fill Dhoni's big shoes. But the good thing about Virat is he didn't want to follow Dhoni's methods. He has been his own man and led the side in his own way. He has been true to his own personality. India have been through the period of transition," Hussey continued