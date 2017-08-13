close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

MS Dhoni an honest man, deserves to end career on his own terms: Mike Hussey

Hussey, who played with Dhoni during his time with the Chennai Super Kings, was back in the city for a commentary stint in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 10:50
MS Dhoni an honest man, deserves to end career on his own terms: Mike Hussey
File Photo: PTI

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's career in limited overs cricket has been in debates for quite some time. While many believe that the former India captain should call times on his career, former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey is of the opinion that Mahi deserved to bow out on his own terms.

Hussey, who played with Dhoni during his time with the Chennai Super Kings, was back in the city for a commentary stint in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Mr. Cricket addressed several topics in an interview with Cricbuzz, including his view on MSD's future.

"MS deserves to go out on his own terms. If he believes he can play the next World Cup, who is to doubt him? He is a very modest and honest man. If he thinks he cannot contribute to India's cause in the World Cup, I don't think he will be there," said Hussey.

Hussey cited Dhoni's fitness as one of the reasons why he can still continue playing despite being 36 years old.

"At 36, he is still one of the fittest players. He knows his game and he looks after his body well. So he knows when to call it quits," he added.

Hussey also gave his opinion on captaincy similarities between Virat Kohli and Aussie great Ricky Ponting, both of who are known for their aggressive-styled leadership.

"I have always enjoyed Kohli's captaincy. He has got this great will to win and I can see parallels of Ricky Ponting's captaincy in Kohli. Ponting was always hungry for success and would keep pushing his team."

Ponting also compared Kohli captaincy styles with Dhoni, saying it's good that the former doesn't follow the latter's methods.

"MS Dhoni was a wonderful captain and it was always going to be a challenge for Kohli to fill Dhoni's big shoes. But the good thing about Virat is he didn't want to follow Dhoni's methods. He has been his own man and led the side in his own way. He has been true to his own personality. India have been through the period of transition," Hussey continued

TAGS

MS DhoniMike HusseyVirat KohliRicky Pontingcricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: South African Bodybuilder dies while performing trademark back-flip
Other Sports

WATCH: South African Bodybuilder dies while performing trad...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: Likely ins and outs ahead of ODI squad announcement
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Likely ins and outs ahead o...

WATCH: Kieron Pollard displays jaw-dropping hitting to slam 28 runs in an over in CPL
cricket

WATCH: Kieron Pollard displays jaw-dropping hitting to slam...

IAAF Worlds: Davinder Singh Kang disappoints in Javelin final, finishes 12th
Other Sports

IAAF Worlds: Davinder Singh Kang disappoints in Javelin fin...

Roger Federer edges towards another title, beats Robin Haase to meet Alexander Zverev in Montreal final
Tennis

Roger Federer edges towards another title, beats Robin Haas...

IAAF World Championships: Usain Bolt, Mo Farah&#039;s perfect swansongs end in dismay
Other Sports

IAAF World Championships: Usain Bolt, Mo Farah's perfe...

Television scheduling to be blamed for Usain Bolt injury: Justin Gatlin echoes Jamaican relay team&#039;s complain
Other Sports

Television scheduling to be blamed for Usain Bolt injury: J...

With &#039;infinite love for fans&#039;, Usain Bolt says final goodbye to Team Jamaica – See Pic!
Other Sports

With 'infinite love for fans', Usain Bolt says fi...

WATCH: Usain Bolt limps out with cramp in final race of his career at IAAF World Championships
Other Sports

WATCH: Usain Bolt limps out with cramp in final race of his...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video