MS Dhoni asks fans to watch incredible story of an Indian soldier: Watch video

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the 68th Republic Day asked all the Indians to watch a video which he posted on his Twitter handle.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 21:53
New Delhi: Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the 68th Republic Day asked all the Indians to watch a video which he posted on his Twitter handle.

MSD, shared the link of the video as a mark of respect and tribute to a brave Jawan who recently laid his life for the country.

Havaldar Hangpan Dada, from Assam Regiment, fought with bravery and daring courage before he was killed.

Mahi shared the link of the video and captioned it as 'can do justice. Watch this tribute to an outstanding soldier'.

Watch video:

First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 21:48

