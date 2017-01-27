MS Dhoni asks fans to watch incredible story of an Indian soldier: Watch video
Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the 68th Republic Day asked all the Indians to watch a video which he posted on his Twitter handle.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 21:53
New Delhi: Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the 68th Republic Day asked all the Indians to watch a video which he posted on his Twitter handle.
MSD, shared the link of the video as a mark of respect and tribute to a brave Jawan who recently laid his life for the country.
Havaldar Hangpan Dada, from Assam Regiment, fought with bravery and daring courage before he was killed.
Mahi shared the link of the video and captioned it as 'can do justice. Watch this tribute to an outstanding soldier'.
Watch video:
First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 21:48
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 1st T20I: On debut, did Parvez Rasool insult the national anthem during India-England match?
- Pakistan may not qualify for 2019 Cricket World Cup: ICC
- IND vs ENG, 1st T20I - As it happened..
- Demonetisation: RBI may again allow deposit of old Rs 500 Rs 1,000 notes
- How public greeted PM Narendra Modi as he walked down Rajpath on Republic Day - WATCH