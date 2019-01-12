MS Dhoni becomes fifth Indian to reach 10,000-run mark in ODIs

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday added yet another feather on his cap by becoming the fifth cricketer of the country to secure the 10,000-run mark in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman achieved the milestone during his side's opening ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SGG).

Dhoni, who was just a run short of achieving the milestone, made it to the 10,000-run club when he scored a single off Jhye Richardson's delivery during India's chase of 288 runs. The visitors, however, slumped to a 34-run defeat against India.

The Ranchi-born cricketer, who eventually departed for 51, is now standing at the fifth spot on the list of all-time leading run scorers for India in the format and 12th overall.

Though Dhoni was already part of the 10,000-club in the 50-over format, but he had smashed 174 of those runs while representing Asia XI against the Africa XI in a three-match rubber in 2007.

Currently, only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11,363 runs ), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and Virat Kohli (10,235 runs) are standing above Dhoni in the list of all-time run-scorers in ODIs for India.