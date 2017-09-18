close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

MS Dhoni catches up on sleep at Chennai airport, Twitter is in love

On Sunday, Pandya and Dhoni were involved in a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket to bail India out of trouble and script a memorable win over Australia in the first ODI at Chennai's iconic Chepauk. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 15:39
MS Dhoni catches up on sleep at Chennai airport, Twitter is in love
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni caught up on some sleep while Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and the rest of the Indian team appeared relaxed at the Chennai airport en route Kolkata on Monday.

On Sunday, Pandya and Dhoni were involved in a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket to bail India out of trouble and script a memorable win over Australia in the first ODI at Chennai's iconic Chepauk. 

The BCCI took to Twitter and shared pictures of Virat Kohli's men while in transit and the fans could not help but notice how cool MSD is.

This is how Twitter reacted:

During India's 5th ODI in the 5-match limited overs series against Sri Lanka, the game was disrupted by the home team fans in Colombo.

Dhoni broke the Internet as he took a nap while the game was halted.

The second ODI of the five-match series will be played at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

TAGS

MS DhoniMS Dhoni sleepingTeam India Chennai airportTwitter DhoniVirat KohliIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 1st ODIcricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

Wayne Rooney gets two-year driving ban after pleading guilty to drink driving
Football

Wayne Rooney gets two-year driving ban after pleading guilt...

All eyes on Korea Super Series champion PV Sindhu as Japan Open begins
Badminton

All eyes on Korea Super Series champion PV Sindhu as Japan...

Rafael Nadal, Garbine Muguruza continue to top ATP, WTA rankings
Tennis

Rafael Nadal, Garbine Muguruza continue to top ATP, WTA ran...

Dean Jones gets brutally trolled for his &#039;India needed rain to win&#039; tweet
cricket

Dean Jones gets brutally trolled for his 'India needed...

MS Dhoni records best numbers as India beat Australia for first time at Chepauk
cricket

MS Dhoni records best numbers as India beat Australia for f...

Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at Steve Smith, says two new balls were an &#039;advantage&#039; for Australia
cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at Steve Smith, says two new b...

One day, Wayne Rooney will return to Manchester United, predicts Jose Mourinho
Football

One day, Wayne Rooney will return to Manchester United, pre...

&#039;Kohli, Marry Me!&#039;, Pakistani policeman&#039;s proposal for Virat Kohli is breaking the Internet
cricket

'Kohli, Marry Me!', Pakistani policeman's pr...

Wasn&#039;t easy chasing 160 with two new balls, says Steve Smith
cricket

Wasn't easy chasing 160 with two new balls, says Steve...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video