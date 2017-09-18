MS Dhoni catches up on sleep at Chennai airport, Twitter is in love
On Sunday, Pandya and Dhoni were involved in a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket to bail India out of trouble and script a memorable win over Australia in the first ODI at Chennai's iconic Chepauk.
New Delhi: Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni caught up on some sleep while Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and the rest of the Indian team appeared relaxed at the Chennai airport en route Kolkata on Monday.
The BCCI took to Twitter and shared pictures of Virat Kohli's men while in transit and the fans could not help but notice how cool MSD is.
That is how you relax after taking a 1-0 lead. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/EiCH9ruPep
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2017
This is how Twitter reacted:
During India's 5th ODI in the 5-match limited overs series against Sri Lanka, the game was disrupted by the home team fans in Colombo.
Dhoni broke the Internet as he took a nap while the game was halted.
The second ODI of the five-match series will be played at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.