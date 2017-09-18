MS Dhoni catches up on sleep at Chennai airport, Twitter is in love

New Delhi: Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni caught up on some sleep while Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and the rest of the Indian team appeared relaxed at the Chennai airport en route Kolkata on Monday.

On Sunday, Pandya and Dhoni were involved in a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket to bail India out of trouble and script a memorable win over Australia in the first ODI at Chennai's iconic Chepauk.

The BCCI took to Twitter and shared pictures of Virat Kohli's men while in transit and the fans could not help but notice how cool MSD is.

This is how Twitter reacted:

While everybody is sitting, this legend is sleeping like a boss

One in the whole world for a reason

MS Dhoni#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vIk8VvCc56 — VIRAT (@IAmVirat183) September 18, 2017

Thala Dhoni — Vimal Raina (@ImVimalRaina) September 18, 2017

Dhoni different in the crowd always ,, — Aniket Kumar Suman (@aniket_suman) September 18, 2017

Dhoni is so down to earth. He's again on the floor. — Abhishek (@Abhility_) September 18, 2017

look at Dhoni why he always on the floor or ground when he free.. Always cool — Ajay kumar singh (@ajasinajay) September 18, 2017

Dhoni on the floor..cool I think dhoni mark cool stylish sleep..super click — Puliiiii (@MsdPuli) September 18, 2017

Thala's secret to maintain cool z to sleep well — Nischay Luthra (@venky2419) September 18, 2017

Mahi way... being the different among the best — vaishali (@vaishali_45) September 18, 2017

Another word for simplicity is MSD — Sornapriya_Murugan (@sweetsornapriya) September 18, 2017

Dhoni is too cool yaar..... The real person — Boby (@Boby18442318) September 18, 2017

@msdhoni ground ho ya airport msd never fails to win hearts — Rajat Agarwal (@rajatagarwalla) September 18, 2017

During India's 5th ODI in the 5-match limited overs series against Sri Lanka, the game was disrupted by the home team fans in Colombo.

Dhoni broke the Internet as he took a nap while the game was halted.

The second ODI of the five-match series will be played at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.