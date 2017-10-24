MS Dhoni close to Chennai Super Kings return

New Delhi: Going by a proposal from Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, MS Dhoni could soon be back in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) colours who, along with Rajasthan Royals (RR), may be allowed to retain players upon their return to IPL next season having served a two-year suspension on charges of corruption.

Should the proposal materialise, CSK and RR players, who played for Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions in the last two years, will have a chance to return to their original franchise.

"We are going to propose minimum three retentions - one Indian and two foreigners. The players who played for Pune and Gujarat in last two years can be retained by Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. We will place it in front of owners during a workshop next month," an IPL GC official told PTI after the meeting.

Besides Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, both of who played for Gujarat Lions, will also stand a chance to return to CSK.

IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla told PTI that total retentions, including Right To Match (RTM), could be anything between three to five depending upon what majority of the franchises agree.

Reportedly, majority of the franchises want an increase in salary purse from Rs 60 crore to Rs 75 crore while a few want it to be Rs 80 crore.

"Most of the franchises want the salary purse to Rs 75 crore. I guess it would be done," the official said.

