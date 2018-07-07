हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MS Dhoni cuts cake, celebrates 37th birthday with Sakshi, Ziva and teammates - Video

In videos posted by several fan accounts, MS Dhoni can be seen cutting a cake in the presence of Sakshi, Ziva and several other teammates.  

One of India's most successful captains, Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday. Currently, on tour to England with the Indian team, Dhoni celebrated his birthday with teammates, wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. In videos posted by several fan accounts, MS Dhoni can be seen cutting a cake in the presence of Sakshi, Ziva and several other teammates.  

Here's the video of MS Dhoni cutting the cake: 

 

A post shared by ___K______ _K _ (@bakya0327) on

 

A post shared by Kartik Trivedi (@3v_kartik_3333) on

Wishes also poured in for the veteran cricketer from his teammates and fans alike.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was among the first to wish the Captain cool on his birthday.

Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina was also not behind in wishing Dhoni on Social media. Raina wrote : "Walking out of your 500th international match & gracefully walking into the blessed day of India, when a legend like you was born!  Wish you a very Happy Birthday brother @msdhoni. You have been my inspiration & will always be! I cherish all our good times! #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni."

Social media is also flooded with messages and wishes for the cricketer. Fans cheered the cricketer with messages like: 'There never was, never is and never will be another Dhoni.'   

On July 6 2018, a day before his birthday, Dhoni reached another milestone as he became the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to play 500 International matches for India. ICC took to Twitter to congratulate Dhoni on the achievement: 

In 499 international matches so far, the wicket-keeper batsman has taken 602 catches and effected 178 stumpings. 

Dhoni made his One day International (ODI) and Test debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and in  2005 against Sri Lanka, respectively. With a total of 9967 runs in ODIs, Dhoni is regarded among the best batsmen to represent India. He has played 90 Tests, 318 ODIs, 91 T20Is, and 295 matches in total, so far. 

Hailing from Ranchi, Dhoni was appointed as the Indian team's skipper in 2007. He also led India to win various trophies including ICC World Cup T20 (2007), Cricket World Cup (2011), ICC Champions Trophy (2013). India also topped the Test cricket rankings for the first time under Dhoni's captaincy in 2009.  

