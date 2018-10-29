MS Dhoni falls a run short to enter 10k ODI club for India

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni narrowly missed out on reaching the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs while representing the Men in Blue by just one run in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) on Monday against the West Indies at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The 37-year-old cricketer managed to score just 23 runs off 15 balls in an innings comprising of two boundaries during the Mumbai ODI, with intense scrutiny over his recent performances.

However, India managed to post a total of 377/5 within the allotted 50 overs despite Dhoni's failure on the back of an exciting 162 off 137 deliveries by opener Rohit Sharma and a 100 off 81 deliveries by middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav under pressure.

Dhoni has merely managed to score 252 runs in 12 innings, at an average of just over 25 which has resulted in him being dropped from the squads for the T20I series against West Indies and away series against Australia as well.

The ex-Indian skipper has accumulated 10,173 runs so far in the 50-over format of the game over the years, emerging as a reliable finisher for India. Dhoni will be eager to deliver an improved performance in the last ODI against the West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram and making his presence felt with the bat yet again.