MS Dhoni finally reveals real reason behind handing over ODI & T20 captaincy to Virat Kohli

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's decision to quit ODI & T20 captaincy in early Januar came as a bitter new year surprise. While chief selector MSK Prasad said Mahi's decision came keeping the furture tournaments in mind as Virat Kohli needed time to develop himself before leading the team in big events like ICC Champions Trophy, some reports suggested that Mahi was rather pressurised to quit captaincy.

The Jharkhand-born batsman, however broke his silence on several topics including what really made him hang his captaincy boots.

"In my mind, my last series was against South Africa In India (2015 October). After that it was pretty easy to judge why I went into Zimbabwe and all of that. Because of all that I told the BCCI that I am not going to be captain anymore. I am someone who believes in our scenario. I don't believe in split captaincy. For the team there has to be only one leader. Split captaincy doesn't work in India, I was waiting for the right time," Dhoni said in his first media interaction since stepping down from captaincy a week ago.

"I wanted Virat to ease into the job. There is no wrong decision in it. This team has potential to do well in all three formats. I felt it was right time to move on,"

"Virat and this team will win more games than me. I feel it will be the most successful team ever. That's the kind of experience and potential they have. They have played in knockout tournaments, they have played under pressure. I firmly believe that this will be the team that will rewrite history. They will do very well," he added.

Recalling the chain of events leading up to his decision, Dhoni said he had informed the BCCI well in advance. He said it had been playing on his mind ever since he quit Test captaincy during the tour of Australia in 2014.

"I believe that one player leading the team is crucial. It was on my mind when Virat took over the Test captaincy. I wanted him to take over and ease into the job. I wanted to be around for some game and now I finally decided that it was time to move on and give Virat captaincy (of limited overs teams as well)," he said.

Asked how quitting captaincy would impact his role in the side, Dhoni said he would continue to give his suggestions and opinions to Kohli.

"Wicketkeeper is always the vice-captain of the side. I will have to keep a close eye on what the skipper wants. I already had a chat with Virat on where he wants his fields. I will have to be aware," he said.

"I will be there to give as many suggestions to him as and when he wants. I will have to keep a close eye to read the field positioning," he added.

The 35-year-old, under whom India won both the ODI and the Twenty20 World Cup, said he had thoroughly enjoyed his stint as the leader despite the many ups and downs he witnessed.

(With PTI inputs)