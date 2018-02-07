MS Dhoni first Indian wicketkeeper to effect 400 ODI dismissals

MS Dhoni on Wednesday became the first wicketkeeper from India to effect 400 dismissals in ODIs and only the fourth overall during the third match of the series against South Africa in Cape Town.

Former Sri Lanka captain, who retired in 2015, leads the list with 482, followed by Australia's Adam Gilchrist (472) and South Africa's Mark Boucher (424). At No. 5 is former Pakistan stumper Moin Khan (287).

Dhoni reached the landmark as he stumped South Africa's stand-in captain Aiden Markram off chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The former India captain, however, couldn't contribute much to India's total of 303/6 as he could score only 10 before being dismissed by Imran Tahir.

The top-5 List

1. Kumar Sangakkara - 482

2. Adam Gilchrist - 472

3. Mark Boucher - 424

4. MS Dhoni - 400

5. Moin Khan - 287

For India, Kohli once again starred with the bat on Wednesday as he scored 160 not out, which is his 34th ODI century. Kohli now has most centuries as India captain in both ODIs (12) and Tests (14).