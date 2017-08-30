close
MS Dhoni gears up for 300th ODI in unsual style – Pics

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ready to join the prestigious '300 Club' in ODI cricket when India take on Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the ongoing series on Thursday at Colombo.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 23:37
Courtesy: IANS

Since making debut in 2002, in these 16 years, he has created some enviable records and helped Indian win hosts of matches. He rightfully has earned the stature of a living legend.

But the 36-year-old still make it a point to sweat it out, jostling with younger team-mates when it comes to practice. Yes, he is still one of the fittest cricketers around. But with age catching up, that claim will soon be irrelevant.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the penultimate match of the ODI series, Dhoni was seen doing some unsual things. It's a known fact that he loves to bowl. But today, he was going full throttle.

Here are some photos from his practice session:

Yes, don't be surprise if Dhoni bowls tomorrow.

India have already took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Earlier, Virat Kohli & Co have won the three-match Test series 3-0.

India are expected to tweak in their playing XI with skipper Kohli already hinting at rotation of players. And one player who could be in line to make his international debut is pacer Shardul Thakur.

For Sri Lanka, legendary pacer Lasith Malinga will lead in the side.

Here are the teams (from):

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (capt), Dilshan Munaweera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Vishwa Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.

