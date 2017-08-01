close
MS Dhoni greatest Indian captain ever, but Virat Kohli catching up fast: Ravi Shastri

As far as stats are concerned, of all the captains who have led India for more than 20 Test matches, Kohli presently has the highest win percentage. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 10:12
PTI

New Delhi: Though it hasn't been long since Virat Kohli took over the captain's role in all formats for Indian cricket team, with Sourav Ganguly believing that the the skipper is yet to face a real test of his leadership. The new Team India coach, Ravi Shastri, however, believes that Kohli will soon match MS Dhoni's achievements as captain.

In an interview with a Bengali daily, Shastri said that he hasn't really witnessed anyone else since Sachin Tendulkar's retirement to be breaking records day in – day out, like Kohli has been.

“The way Virat is progressing, he may well catch up with Dhoni. I have been involved with cricket for 35 years as player, commentator and coach. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, I have never seen anyone break records like Kohli. He has caught up with many greats, playing just half the number of matches. I wonder where will he stop,” Shastri told Anandabazar Patrika.

Kohli might be progressing at enviable pace but if it comes about calling who India's greatest ever captain is, Shastri didn't take long to give Dhoni the crown.

“The guy has won two world titles - a World Cup and a World T20. Beside that, he has also finished runner-up in another World T20. He played in the semi-finals of two other World T20 and World Cups. People often talk about his limited-over record, but compare Dhoni’s Test with any captain and it will show who is the greatest ever ,” Shari said.

“Virat is progressing in the same direction as well.”

As far as stats are concerned, of all the captains who have led India for more than 20 Test matches, Kohli presently has the highest win percentage. 

In 27 Tests he has led so far, Team India have won 17 matches with 62.96 win percentage. In Dhoni's case, he had won 27 out of 60 Tests as captain, with the win percentage being 45. Sourav Ganguly is third in the list with a win percentage of 42.85, and he had won 21 out of his 49 Tests as captain.

As far as competition is concerned, the Team India coach was of the opinion that Australian skipper Steve Smith is his toughest competitor.

“Steve Smith. As a captain his batting record is exceptional,” Shastri said.

If only statistics are to be believed, Shastri's opinion can never be doubted, but if the quality of opposition is to be considered, as Ganguly said, Kohli is yet to face a real test

Ravi Shastri Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Sourav Ganguly Team India cricket news

