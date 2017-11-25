MS Dhoni interacts with Kashmiri youths, to watch Chinar Cricket League finale

Srinagar: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, interacted with budding cricketers in the Uri town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh #Dhoni interacting with budding cricketers of #Uri town; a lifetime opportunity for them to receive tips from the #cricketing great," Srinagar- based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a tweet.

"I have played badminton, hockey as well as football. I have benefited from it because it increased my fitness. We used to play in a huge ground where seniors also used to play and till the time they finished, we used to run, which increased our fitness," the wicket-keeper batsman told them.

"#Fitness first...Followed by skill says Lt Col (Hony) #Dhoni to budding cricketers of #Uri. Also gives valuable tips to youngsters," another tweet by the Chinar Corps said.

And it's also reported that the former India captain will be the chief guest at the Grand Finale of Indian Army sponsored Chinar Cricket Premium League 2017 on Sunday.

The finale will be played between the teams of North and South Kashmir comprising the best players from the two regions at sprawling Kunzer Cricket Ground in Baramulla district.

Reports claimed that as many as 110 teams from across the restive valley participating in the hugely popular tournament.

On Wednesday (November 22), Dhoni visited the Army Public School in Srinagar and interacted with the students.

It is not for the first time that Dhoni is visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2012, he visited the Aman Sethu, the last Indian army post on the line of control (LoC) in Uri sector of North Kashmir.

Dhoni was awarded the rank of an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army in September 2011 by the then President Pratibha Patil.

