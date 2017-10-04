MS Dhoni invites reel life father Anupam Kher into his Ranchi home — See pics

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni invited his reel life father Anupam Kher to his Ranchi home while the veteran actor was in the city for an upcoming film promotion.

Kher, who played the role of Dhoni’s father in the biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, shared photos from his visit.

In one of the posts, Kher wrote: Dear #Sakshi & @msdhoni!! Thank you for your warmth & hospitality. Loved ur new home. Meeting parents is always a blessing. #RanchiDiaries.

In another post, Kher lavished praise on Dhoni's daughter Ziva. Here's the tweet

Dhoni, who stepped down as India's limited-overs' captain in January, continues to weave his magic. In the just-concluded ODI series against Australia, he proved his detractors wrong by playing brilliant knocks.

India won the five-match series 4-1. The rivalry will continue in T20Is, with the first of three matches scheduled to be played in Ranchi on Saturday (Octber 7).

India, currently ranked fifth in T20Is, need a 3-0 win to climb up to the second spot.