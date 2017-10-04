close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

MS Dhoni invites reel life father Anupam Kher into his Ranchi home — See pics

Kher, who played the role of Dhoni’s father in the biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, shared photos from his visit.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 10:38
MS Dhoni invites reel life father Anupam Kher into his Ranchi home — See pics

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni invited his reel life father Anupam Kher to his Ranchi home while the veteran actor was in the city for an upcoming film promotion.

Kher, who played the role of Dhoni’s father in the biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, shared photos from his visit.

In one of the posts, Kher wrote: Dear #Sakshi & @msdhoni!! Thank you for your warmth & hospitality. Loved ur new home. Meeting parents is always a blessing. #RanchiDiaries.

In another post, Kher lavished praise on Dhoni's daughter Ziva. Here's the tweet

Dhoni, who stepped down as India's limited-overs' captain in January, continues to weave his magic. In the just-concluded ODI series against Australia, he proved his detractors wrong by playing brilliant knocks.

India won the five-match series 4-1. The rivalry will continue in T20Is, with the first of three matches scheduled to be played in Ranchi on Saturday (Octber 7).

India, currently ranked fifth in T20Is, need a 3-0 win to climb up to the second spot.

TAGS

MS DhoniAnupam KherRanchiIndia vs Australiacricket news

From Zee News

Sing-along Nick Kyrgios swaggers through in Beijing
Tennis

Sing-along Nick Kyrgios swaggers through in Beijing

cricket

T10 cricket is here - Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan, Kumar San...

&#039;Bhai the Way&#039;: BCCI replaces Deepak Chahar with brother Rahul in Board President&#039;s XI squad
cricket

'Bhai the Way': BCCI replaces Deepak Chahar with...

cricket

West Indies name unchanged squad for Zimbabwe

Age cheats under scanner ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

Age cheats under scanner ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup

Ashish Nehra reveals the reason behind his comeback
cricket

Ashish Nehra reveals the reason behind his comeback

India vs Australia: Dean Jones trolls Team India ahead of T20I series
cricket

India vs Australia: Dean Jones trolls Team India ahead of T...

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his ‘better half’ – See pic
cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his ‘better half’ – See pic

2018 FIFA World Cup: Six talking-points ahead of this week&#039;s European qualifiers
Football

2018 FIFA World Cup: Six talking-points ahead of this week...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video