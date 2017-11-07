MS Dhoni is a legend and Team India has no doubts, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Delhi: The criticism around MS Dhoni's knock in the second T20I against New Zealand has got the Indian team rally around their former captain, brushing aside any doubts over his ability and role in the team.

"We don't think much about that (one-off failures). You look over his records, he is a legend and whatever he has done, he did it for the country. So no one in the team has any doubts about him," said team's fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the third and deciding T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Former India players VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar have suggested that Dhoni should think about quitting T20Is and make way for a youngster. However, Dhoni received the backing of Sunil Gavaskar who, while respecting the opinions of Laxman and Agarkar, questioned why Dhoni was being singled out for India's defeat in Rajkot.

Dhoni scratched around at the start of his innings, which, according to some experts, cost India the game chasing a challenging 197 to win. Dhoni eventually scored 49 in 37 balls but he timed his blitz a touch too late to make any difference to the result.

Asked if the lack of a specialist fifth bowler added to India's worries in the second T20I, which the hosts lost by 40 runs, Bhuvneshwar said: "You cannot blame bowlers for the loss. The other team is there to play as well.

"As far as a fifth bowler is concerned, we have Hardik Pandya and others bowl part-time. We haven't missed an extra specialist bowler so far. If your main bowlers do not take a wicket or go for runs, then you miss a bowler.

"But we think a lot about team combination. We have played good cricket against Australia and even when we toured the West Indies. The three-match series is very small, and if you lose the first game and then tie it 1-1, you have to play a decider," he added.

India won the first T20I in Delhi and the Black Caps came back to level the three-match series in Rajkot. India won the ODI series 3-2.

(With IANS Inputs)