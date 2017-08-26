MS Dhoni is best wicket keeper-batsman in India, says Sanjay Manjrekar

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a calm and composed performance as they shared a crucial century-run stand to help India clinch a nerve-wracking three-wicket win over Sri Lanka by Duckworth-Lewis method in the second ODI of the five-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The former skipper scored a patient unbeaten 45 off 68 balls but more importantly mentored Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) as they added 100 runs for the eighth wicket to reach the revised victory target of 231 in 44.2 overs.

This is seen as Dhoni's comeback performance who had been out of form for some time now. Many former cricketers and cricket experts had also questioned his selection over Wriddhiman Saha.

But on Thursday night, former player and Dhoni's critic Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to praise "Mr Finisher" for his match-winning performance.

Manjrekar said that if Dhoni is the best wicket keeper-batsman in the country, then he should be in the team.

His tweet read, "Dhoni's future should not be decided by his past. If he is the best keeper batsman in the country, he deserves to be in the team."

Dhoni's future should not be decided by his past. If he is the best keeper batsman in the country he deserves to be in the team. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 24, 2017

The Virat Kohli-led Team India are leading the 5-match ODI series against hosts Sri Lanka by a margin of 2-0. The third game will be played on Sunday.

Earlier, the Indian team had completed a 3-0 whitewash of the hosts in the Test series.