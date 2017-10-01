MS Dhoni makes fool out of Virat Kohli in Nagpur, fans go bonkers

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the smartest cricketers in the world. In the past, he had managed to convince captain Virat Kohli to take decisive decisions, like calling for a review or setting a field for a particular batsman.

But on Sunday, during the series concluding India-Australia fifth ODI match at Nagpur, the wicket-keeper made a fool out of Kohli by convincing to go for a review in the 37th over of the Australia innings.

It happened off the last ball of the over, with Kuldeep Yadav bowling to Travis Head. The Aussie batsman reached out to play the flighted delivery outside off, with Dhoni taking a low catch.

Dhoni then turned toward Kohli, who was fielding at first slip, and the skipper soon went for the reviews.

As it turned out, the replays showed a big gap between bat and ball. Indeed a rare incident considering Dhoni's brilliance.

Observant fans took to social media sites to express their take on the very unfortunate incident. Here are some samples:

Dhoni to infield umpire whenever he has to take DRS to prove his point pic.twitter.com/LQC7cyLmny — MazelTov (@runjhunmehrotra) September 21, 2017

If DRS Successful

Dhoni Review System If DRS Unsuccessful

Kohli ne liya https://t.co/y0ZkzTvxBF — ＲＰ (@TheRpRajput) October 1, 2017

Dhoni seemed quite confident for an incorrect DRS !#INDvAUS — Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) October 1, 2017

rarely you see Dhoni failing in a DRS review, it was one of them. #INDvAUS — Gagan Thakur (@gagan_gt) October 1, 2017

#VIRUPANTI @StarSportsIndia DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM(DRS) AJ FAIL HO GAYA..

SO SAD — Arindam Roy (@aroy30946) October 1, 2017

Today ultraedge is not even favouring the god of drs #dhoni..#INDvAUS#INDvsAUS — ToLMoLkeBoL (@ToL_MoL_ke_BoL) October 1, 2017

It was kohli who took DRS so stop blaming Dhoni — Akash (@ViratBomB) October 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Aussie captain Steve Smith was seen mocking the failed review.

But India went on to win the match by seven wickets with openers Rohit Sharma (125) and Ajinkya Rahane (61) providing just the perfect platform.

The win helped India humble the reigning World champions 4-1 in the five-match series and reclaim top spot in ICC ODI rankings.

The rivalry will continue in the T20Is with the first of three matches scheduled for Saturday (October 7) at Dhoni's home city Ranchi.