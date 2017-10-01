close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

MS Dhoni makes fool out of Virat Kohli in Nagpur, fans go bonkers

But India went on to win the match by seven wickets with openers Rohit Sharma (125) and Ajinkya Rahane (61) providing just the perfect platform.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 23:37
MS Dhoni makes fool out of Virat Kohli in Nagpur, fans go bonkers
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the smartest cricketers in the world. In the past, he had managed to convince captain Virat Kohli to take decisive decisions, like calling for a review or setting a field for a particular batsman.

But on Sunday, during the series concluding India-Australia fifth ODI match at Nagpur, the wicket-keeper made a fool out of Kohli by convincing to go for a review in the 37th over of the Australia innings.

It happened off the last ball of the over, with Kuldeep Yadav bowling to Travis Head. The Aussie batsman reached out to play the flighted delivery outside off, with Dhoni taking a low catch.

Dhoni then turned toward Kohli, who was fielding at first slip, and the skipper soon went for the reviews.

As it turned out, the replays showed a big gap between bat and ball. Indeed a rare incident considering Dhoni's brilliance.

Observant fans took to social media sites to express their take on the very unfortunate incident. Here are some samples: 

Meanwhile, Aussie captain Steve Smith was seen mocking the failed review.

But India went on to win the match by seven wickets with openers Rohit Sharma (125) and Ajinkya Rahane (61) providing just the perfect platform.

The win helped India humble the reigning World champions 4-1 in the five-match series and reclaim top spot in ICC ODI rankings.

The rivalry will continue in the T20Is with the first of three matches scheduled for Saturday (October 7) at Dhoni's home city Ranchi.

TAGS

MS DhoniDRSVirat KohilIndia vs AustraliaKuldeep YadavTravis HeadSteve Smithcricket news

From Zee News

Anirban Lahiri&#039;s effort keep Internationals alive in Presidents Cup
Other Sports

Anirban Lahiri's effort keep Internationals alive in P...

Ajinkya Rahane joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli with four consecutive fifties against Australia
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Ajinkya Rahane joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli with fou...

Ankit Bawne, Parthiv Patel help India A extend lead to 149 runs
cricket

Ankit Bawne, Parthiv Patel help India A extend lead to 149...

Significance of Macau qualifier is huge, says Stephen Constantine
Football

Significance of Macau qualifier is huge, says Stephen Const...

Watch: Coach Ravi Shastri hails relentless Indian team
cricket

Watch: Coach Ravi Shastri hails relentless Indian team

IND vs AUS: Veteran Ashish Nehra makes shock return to T20 squad; Rishabh Pant ignored again
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS: Veteran Ashish Nehra makes shock return to T20...

Rohit Sharma reveals secrets to his success
cricket

Rohit Sharma reveals secrets to his success

Hardik Pandya is biggest asset from Australia series, says skipper Virat Kohli
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Hardik Pandya is biggest asset from Australia series, says...

Virat Kohli look-alike steals the show in Nagpur – Photo
cricket

Virat Kohli look-alike steals the show in Nagpur – Photo

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video